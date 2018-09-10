Jazz On What She Was Told When WWE Released Her, Racism In Wrestling, WWE Lawsuit, Trish Stratus

NWA World Women's Champion and former WWE Diva Jazz was the special guest on the latest episode of Women's Wrestling Weekly. You can watch her appearance in the video above or download the podcast version on iTunes, they sent us these highlights.

Update on the lawsuit against WWE:

"Yes, I really can't discuss that right now. There is news. It could be good or it could be bad."

Racism in wrestling:

"I wouldn't say I had experienced it. But, honestly with my ability and my way of work... if I were blonde hair and blue eyed, I would probably still be on TV now."

Her battles with Trish Stratus:

"Trish and I had a phenomenal feud. I mean she was the type of person that no matter what I put on her she got her ass back up and we did our thing. She was great at taking that ass whopping."

Being released from WWE:

"They called us to the back and said, 'we were wrestling too much like men.' I thought, well that's the end of my career."

If she would still be with WWE if she had blonde hair and blue eyes:

"If I wasn't in the company, I would be a part of the company. Because right now today, I still have no clue of why I was released. I'm championed one day and released the next day."

Not having an action figure and the marketing of African Americans in WWE:

"I don't think they (WWE) knows how to market African Americans. I was a champion and I've never had an action figure. They did the screening and scanning and said my action figure is in high demand and I never saw it."