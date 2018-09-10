Wrestling Inc.

Jonathan Coachman, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon And Others Congratulate Renee Young, Renee Comments

By Marc Middleton | September 10, 2018

As noted, WWE has announced that Renee Young will be joining the RAW commentary team full-time, beginning with tonight's show in New Orleans. She will join Michael Cole and Corey Graves on the team as Jonathan Coachman will be leaving RAW to be the new host of WWE pay-per-view Kickoff pre-shows.

