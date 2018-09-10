Another Big Name Scheduled For WWE SmackDown 1000

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been booked to appear at the big SmackDown 1000 episode on October 23 from Washington, DC, according to PWInsider.

There's no word yet on what Edge might be doing on the broadcast or if Christian will also appear but more Legends and Hall of Famers are expected to appear as well. The second season of The Edge & Christian Show will premiere on the WWE Network later this year.

As noted, The Undertaker is also scheduled to appear on the 1,000th episode of SmackDown.

The Capital One Arena in Washington, DC is advertising the following matches for the show:

* Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton

* The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan

* Samoa Joe vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles