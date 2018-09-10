The End Of "Woken" Matt Hardy?, Daniel Bryan WWE 2K19 Showcase Mode (Video), WWE Shop Sale

- Above is the trailer for the WWE 2K19 2K Showcase, the story-driven campaign mode honoring Daniel Bryan's career. The showcase features vignettes with historic WWE footage alongside Bryan's own words – giving context to the subsequent matches gamers will play through in the mode. "The Return of Daniel Bryan" relives his most epic career challenges and highlights.
- As noted, Matt Hardy worked this weekend's RAW live events, teaming with Bray Wyatt against WWE Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. Hardy has been working a limited schedule lately due to injuries and will reportedly begin an extensive rehab program in North Carolina soon. Hardy teased his in-ring career winding down, tweeting after last night's show in Biloxi that it was the last appearance there for his "Woken" character, as seen below:
Thank you so much, #WWEBiloxi.. Tonight was the last appearance there for #WOKEN Matt Hardy. https://t.co/VKiOsvjs9D— MATTHEW MOORE HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 10, 2018