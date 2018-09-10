CM Punk Says He Isn't Sure If He Will Have Another MMA Fight

CM Punk's UFC career hasn't gone as planned with two straight embarrassing defeats, and many wonder if MMA is still in his future. He talked with 411Mania about staying busy outside of the Octagon and if he would ever fight again.

"From January until my fight [in June], I was inundated with offers to do all kinds of other stuff, but focus had to be on the fight and the camp and all that stuff," said Punk. "So, what I'm doing now since my fight is I'm finishing all these other projects that I've been doing."

"Today's my first day off from a four-week movie shoot. It's week three, and this is like the first day that I'm off. Prior to that, I was up in Toronto working on a Soska Sisters remake of the legendary [David] Cronenberg film, Rabid… And there's a whole bunch of other stuff in the queue I'm kinda just working on and working my way through. As soon as I wrap here, I'll be right back in the gym."

Punk lost via unanimous decision in his last fight at UFC 225. While he had a better showing than his first fight, which lasted 2 minutes and 14 seconds, Punk didn't show that he belongs in MMA, much less UFC. UFC President Dana White didn't mince words when describing Punk's UFC career in the post-fight press conference as the UFC President said "he should call it a wrap."

See Also Matt Riddle Talks Big Mistake CM Punk Made With His UFC Career

Punk has been vague to this point on if he will continue his MMA career and was vague again when asked directly if he would fight again.

"I don't know," Punk admitted. "I'm focused on this movie right now. You'll have to ask me when we wrap, which is in a couple weeks."

If Punk wants to fight in MMA again, he will have to do it in a lower-tier promotion as UFC is done with him. But that's how he started his wrestling career as he worked for various smaller promotions before making his way to WWE.

But for now he seems focused on other projects and that includes being the US host for the Netflix series, Ultimate Beastmaster. Other hosts for season three include Wade Barrett for the UK version of the show and former UFC champion Anderson Silva for the Brazilian version.

Source: 411Mania