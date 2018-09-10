Wrestling Inc.

Corey Graves Congratulates Renee Young, New Match Announced For Wednesday's WWE NXT, More For RAW

By Marc Middleton | September 10, 2018

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW from New Orleans in this new video.

- Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross has been confirmed for this week's WWE NXT episode. As noted, Lars Sullivan vs. Raul Mendoza has also been confirmed. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch will also be in action.

Jonathan Coachman, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon And Others Congratulate Renee Young, Renee Comments
See Also
Jonathan Coachman, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon And Others Congratulate Renee Young, Renee Comments

- Corey Graves tweeted the following on Renee Young joining the RAW announce team as a full-time member. As noted, Renee will be calling the show with Corey and Michael Cole. Jonathan Coachman will take over as the new host of WWE pay-per-view Kickoff pre-shows. Graves wrote:


Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Hell In A Cell Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top