WWE MYC Matches Announced For This Week, Bobby Roode And Chad Gable Video, WWE Custom Tees Promo

- The following first round matches have been confirmed for Wednesday's Mae Young Classic episode on the WWE Network:

* Ashley Rayne vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Zeuxis vs. Aerial Monroe

* Priscilla Kelly vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Kacy Catanzaro vs. Reina Gonzalez

- No word yet on if Chad Gable and Bobby Roode will be in action on tonight's RAW but they worked weekend WWE live events, defeating the team of Jinder Mahal and Mojo Rawley. Gable and Roode won their first match against The Ascension on last week's RAW. Below is a post-match clip of the two in Mobile, Alabama this weekend: