Cody Tells Firing Squad To Go To NXT, Impact Stars On "Bad Joke Telling" (Video), War Games

- Above is the finale of "Bad Joke Telling" featuring John Morrison vs. Taya Valkyrie, which dropped today on the Whistle Sports' YouTube channel. The comedic digital short puts two stars face to face telling corny but funny jokes, with the loser being the first one to laugh. One of Taya's jokes was "What wrestler was a huge fan of clam chowder? Stone Cold Steve Boston!" Impact won the competition saying, "I ate a watch the other day... it was pretty time-consuming."

- The 2018 MLW War Games match will headline Friday's episode of MLW FUSION on beIN SPORTS at 8 p.m. ET. Tony Schiavone and Rich Bocchini will be calling the action from the War Memorial Auditorium in South Florida. Like the other episodes of FUSION, it will be available on MLW's YouTube channel this Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. ET. War Games marks the MLW debuts of Tommy Dreamer and Abyss, both competing in the two-ring match as Sami Callihan captains the Ravagers featuring Jimmy Havoc, the Death Machines (Fulton and Leon Scott) and Abyss against John Morrison, Dreamer, Barrington Hughes, Kotto Brazil and Shane Strickland.

- As noted, Tama Tonga posted a video saying that they are recruiting for a new member. Cody responded to Tonga, noting that they've got "the best wrestlers in the world, a badass queen, a crazy actor" and even a dog. He closed by writing, "go to NXT already please, nobody gives a s--t," as seen below: