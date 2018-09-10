Joey Mercury Arrest Update

Before "All In" even took place on the night of September 1st, Joey Mercury, real name Adam Birch, was arrested after police found him sleeping his car. Police ran his information and discovered that he had an outstanding warrant in Orange County, Florida.

Mercury was then taken into custody and missed "All In" in which he was scheduled to work as a producer and backstage agent. PWInsider reports that Mercury has since been released from the Cook County Department of Corrections in Chicago. The warrant was in relation to a "non-violent issue" and he was not charged with anything in Illinois.

Mercury has not publicly commented on his arrest nor have the specifics of his outstanding warrant been revealed.

Since May 2018 Mercury has been working as a trainer at ROH Academy in Maryland. He was involved with putting together the pre-show Battle Royal at "All In" and was scheduled to work in the gorilla position for the event. But after his arrest and incarceration, others backstage handled Mercury's duties.

Mercury is also wrestling on the indie scene under the name of Joey Matthews which is the moniker he used before and in between his WWE stints. A week before his arrest Mercury appeared alongside his MNM tag partner, Johnny Nitro, during a wedding segment in Lucha Underground.

