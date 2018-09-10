Mick Foley's WWE Network Special, HIAC End Time, The Rock Films Fast Spin-Off, The Miz & Asuka Video

- Above is a new promo of The Miz and Asuka getting hype for season 2 of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge, which kicks off on Tuesday, September 18 at 10pm ET via Facebook Watch. Miz and Asuka won season 1 of the competition.

- WWE Network will air a special on WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley on Sunday after the Hell In the Cell pay-per-view goes off the air. The pay-per-view is scheduled to end at 10:30pm EST. The Foley special is scheduled to run for 1.5 hours.

This was filmed back in late June at Mr. Smalls Theatre in Pittsburgh and featured Jeremy Borash as the emcee. The event featured a live Q&A but was said to be shorter than Foley's usual one-man shows. Nita Strauss, who performed the theme song for WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34, performed Foley's theme as he came out to the stage.

Below is the synopsis for the special:

"Join WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley for a special one-man show, examining the most infamous match in the Hardcore Legend's career!"

See Also Mick Foley Admits That His Pro Wrestling Career Is 'Overrated'

- The Rock started filming his "Hobbs & Shaw" Fast & Furious spin-off today with Jason Statham. The movie is scheduled to be released on July 26, 2019. Rock wrote the following on Instagram today: