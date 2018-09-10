Wrestling Inc.

Chris Jericho Tells Vince McMahon Story (Video), Ronda Rousey Hypes First RAW Tag Match, WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | September 10, 2018

- Above is a WWE Story Time clip for tonight's post-RAW episode with Chris Jericho talking about when Vince McMahon threw his list of ideas in a trash can at Madison Square Garden.

Chris Jericho On WWE Turning Down His Cruise, Who Suggested ROH Vs. Impact, Promotions Collaborating
Chris Jericho On WWE Turning Down His Cruise, Who Suggested ROH Vs. Impact, Promotions Collaborating

- WWE stock was up 0.71% today, closing at $87.64 per share. Today's high was $87.99 and the low was $86.78.

- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey took to Twitter today and wrote the following on teaming with Natalya to face Alexa Bliss and Alicia Fox at tonight's RAW in New Orleans:


