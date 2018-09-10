Chris Jericho Tells Vince McMahon Story (Video), Ronda Rousey Hypes First RAW Tag Match, WWE Stock

- Above is a WWE Story Time clip for tonight's post-RAW episode with Chris Jericho talking about when Vince McMahon threw his list of ideas in a trash can at Madison Square Garden.
- WWE stock was up 0.71% today, closing at $87.64 per share. Today's high was $87.99 and the low was $86.78.
- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey took to Twitter today and wrote the following on teaming with Natalya to face Alexa Bliss and Alicia Fox at tonight's RAW in New Orleans:
Don't miss my FIRST tag team match on #RAW TONIGHT! @natbynature is gunna give @alexa_bliss_wwe_ and @thefoxxyone a wrasslin' lesson and I'm gunna continue to show #LittleMissBish how a champion should reign— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) September 10, 2018
???? #RowdyatHart pic.twitter.com/BSfQDux0AP