WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young, who talks about being happy to be a full-time member on the team now.

- We go right to the stage and out comes new RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. Braun Strowman is out next. They head to the ring with RAW Superstars behind them, including The Authors of Pain, Mojo Rawley, Drew Gulak, The Ascension and others. The heels surround the ring while Ziggler, Strowman and McIntyre enter the ring.

They brag about destroying The Shield last week and we see a video package showing highlights from last week. Strowman says Roman Reigns only has the WWE Universal Title because he's a coward. Braun says Roman has his hounds of justice but he has his dogs of war. Braun goes on and says The Shied has ran wild for far too long. Ziggler addresses the heels at ringside and says they did what was right last week, they stood up against The Shield and they stood up for themselves. McIntyre says the balance of power in WWE has shifted and now they are in control. They will continue the carnage tonight and set an example. McIntyre mentions destroying The B Team in their rematch tonight. Braun looks ahead to Hell In a Cell when he will "get these hands" on Roman. The music interrupts and out comes The Shield - Reigns, Dean Ambrose and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins.

The Shield heads to the ring through the crowd. Ambrose strikes heels at ringside first and starts taking them out. Rollins and Reigns join in as a big brawl breaks out at ringside. Ambrose pulls out a bag of ax handles as The Shield tees off on the various Superstars at ringside. They enter the ring and Jinder Mahal gets blasted by a double team shot to the head. Strowman, McIntyre and Ziggler watch the carnage from the stage after retreating. The Shield stands tall in the ring as their music hits.

- Still to come, Ronda Rousey and Natalya vs. Mickie James and Alexa Bliss. Also, Triple H appears live to address The Undertaker.

- We see video from earlier today where The Bella Twins found their dressing room trashed. Nikki Bella will face Ruby Riott tonight. We see The Bella Twins backstage getting ready now. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and The Shield is facing off backstage with a group of police officers. Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin appears to try and calm the situation down. He says we don't need a repeat of last week. He says The Shield has to leave the building or they will have to give up their titles and they will go to jail for a long time. Reigns, Ambrose and Rollins drop their ax handles, then walk away.

Nikki Bella vs. Ruby Riott

We go to the ring and out comes The Bella Twins, Nikki Bella with Brie Bella. We see The Riott Squad at ringside waiting, Ruby Riott with Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. The bell rings and they lock up.

They go to the mat and tangle as Ruby takes control early on. Fans chant for Nikki but Ruby drops her with a shoulder tackle. Nikki comes back and drops Ruby for a quick pin attempt. Nikki with another takedown and a running knee but Ruby goes to the ropes to avoid it. They lock up again and Nikki rams Ruby back into the corner for shoulder thrusts. Nikki charges but Ruby sends her into the turnbuckle face-first. Ruby keeps control and slams Nikki for another 2 count.

Nikki unloads out of nowhere and mounts Ruby as Brie cheers her on. Ruby drops Nikki with a kick to the top rope into the throat against the ropes. Ruby talks trash from ringside as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ruby remains in control in the ring. Ruby drops Nikki with a knee to the nose. Nikki with a Spinebuster out of nowhere. Ruby charges but Nikki blocks and delivers a knee, then a clothesline. Nikki with another clothesline and a dropkick as fans cheer her. Ruby cuts Nikki off with a kick. Nikki counters in the corner and drops Ruby on her face. Nikki with a big kick in mid-air from the second rope for a close 2 count. Nikki knocks Logan off the apron but Ruby takes advantage and drops her with the STO for a close 2 count.

Ruby with boots to the face while taunting Nikki now. Nikki catches a Riott Kick and ends up scooping Ruby on her shoulders. Liv runs in but Brie stops her and pulls her out to the floor. Brie drops Liv on the floor. Nikki hits the Rack Attack 2.0 on Ruby for the pin.

Winner: Nikki Bella

- After the match, Brie joins Nikki in the ring and they pose as the music hits. We go to replays.

- Still to come, Ronda Rousey teams with Natalya and The B Team gets their title shot rematch. Also, a look back at last week's segment with The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and Cole leads us to a new video for Connor's Cure and Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. Big Show comes out to the stage to introduce the "Superstars of Tomorrow" and we see Show standing with several cancer patients dressed in their WWE Superhero gimmicks. Show says everyone on the stage is from Louisiana tonight. Show then gives a grand introduction to each of the kids by their gimmick names.

- Cole leads us to a video package on last week's in-ring confrontation between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. Still to come, Triple H will be here live.

- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick is backstage with The Authors of Pain, hyping them up before they go out together. Back to commercial.

The Authors of Pain vs. Nathan Bradley and Ronnie Ace

Back from the break and out comes The Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar. JoJo does the introductions. Drake Maverick leads The AOP to the ring. Two enhancement talents wait in the ring, Ronnie Ace and Nathan Bradley.

Rezar starts off with Ace and the destruction begins. Bradley goes to walk away but Akam floors him on the outside. The Authors keep control and hit the Super Collider for the win.

Winners: The Authors of Pain

- After the match, Drake joins Akam and Rezar in the ring as their music hits. We go to replays.

- Cole leads us to a video promo for Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy at Hell In a Cell. The announcers plug HIAC on the WWE Network.

- A limousine pulls up outside and Triple H steps out. He walks into the arena as we return to commercial.