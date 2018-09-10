Alexa Bliss Reveals New Tag Partner For RAW (Video), Nikki Bella Match Set, Mick Foley - Jarrius

- Nikki Bella vs. Ruby Riott is now official for tonight's WWE RAW. Above is new video of The Bella Twins finding their dressing room trashed backstage ahead of the match.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley met with Jarrius Robertson backstage at tonight's RAW, as seen in the photo below. Jarrius received the Warrior Award at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony earlier this year.

What a plessure to meet you @Jarrius - two @WWE Hall of Famers hanging out backstage at #RAW https://t.co/k8Lf8Iwmn6 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 10, 2018

- Alexa Bliss will now team with Mickie James, instead of Alicia Fox, to face Natalya and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey on tonight's RAW from New Orleans. Below is new video of Mike Rome talking to Bliss about why she chose to "upgrade" her partner for tonight: