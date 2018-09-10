WWE taped the following matches tonight in New Orleans for this week's Main Event episode:
* Apollo Crews defeated Zack Ryder
* Ember Moon defeated Dana Brooke
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week
