New Title Match Announced For WWE Hell In A Cell

Dean Ambrose and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre has been announced for Sunday's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. Ziggler and McIntyre will be defending their titles in the match.

Below is the updated confirmed card for Hell In a Cell, which takes place on Sunday from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas:

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title

Braun Strowman cashes in Money In the Bank vs. Roman Reigns

Hell In a Cell

Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

RAW Women's Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

RAW Tag Team Title Match

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Bar or Rusev Day vs. The New Day

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse