New Title Match Announced For WWE Hell In A Cell

Below is the updated confirmed card for Hell In a Cell, which takes place on Sunday from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas:
Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title
Braun Strowman cashes in Money In the Bank vs. Roman Reigns
Hell In a Cell
Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy
WWE Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles
RAW Women's Title Match
Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Dean Ambrose and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Bar or Rusev Day vs. The New Day
Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse