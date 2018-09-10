Edge Responds To WWE Return Rumor, Indie Wrestler Works RAW Squash (Video), Ember Moon On Main Event

- Pump Patrol's Johnny Flex of the WildKat Sports wrestling promotion worked tonight's WWE RAW. He appeared as Nathan Bradley, teaming with Ronnie Ace for a squash loss to The Authors of Pain. Above is video from that match.
- WWE taped the following matches tonight in New Orleans for this week's Main Event episode:
* Apollo Crews vs. Zack Ryder
* Ember Moon vs. Dana Brooke
Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.
- It was noted earlier today, via PWInsider, that WWE Hall of Famer Edge was booked for the October 23 SmackDown 1000 episode from Washington, DC. The Rated R Superstar took to Twitter today and wrote the following in response to a fan commenting on the report:
Huh, news to me. https://t.co/MbisUgXPVt— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) September 10, 2018