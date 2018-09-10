Edge Responds To WWE Return Rumor, Indie Wrestler Works RAW Squash (Video), Ember Moon On Main Event

- Pump Patrol's Johnny Flex of the WildKat Sports wrestling promotion worked tonight's WWE RAW. He appeared as Nathan Bradley, teaming with Ronnie Ace for a squash loss to The Authors of Pain. Above is video from that match.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in New Orleans for this week's Main Event episode:

* Apollo Crews vs. Zack Ryder

* Ember Moon vs. Dana Brooke

- It was noted earlier today, via PWInsider, that WWE Hall of Famer Edge was booked for the October 23 SmackDown 1000 episode from Washington, DC.