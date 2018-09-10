Wrestling Inc.

The Undertaker's RAW Return Set, New RAW Role For Lio Rush (Video), Jarrius Robertson - RAW Video

By Marc Middleton | September 10, 2018

- Above is backstage video of Warrior Award recipient Jarrius "JJ" Robertson with Kayla Braxton and other WWE Superstars backstage at tonight's RAW in New Orleans.

- The Undertaker has been announced to appear at next Monday's RAW in Dallas, Texas. He will be there to address Triple H and their big "final battle" at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia next month.


- It looks like WWE 205 Live Superstar Lio Rush has been called to the red brand to act as a mouthpiece for Bobby Lashley, who is entering into a feud with Kevin Owens. Below are shots from Rush's first segment with Lashley on tonight's RAW and post-segment comments from Rush:




