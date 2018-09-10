The Undertaker's RAW Return Set, New RAW Role For Lio Rush (Video), Jarrius Robertson - RAW Video

- Above is backstage video of Warrior Award recipient Jarrius "JJ" Robertson with Kayla Braxton and other WWE Superstars backstage at tonight's RAW in New Orleans.
- The Undertaker has been announced to appear at next Monday's RAW in Dallas, Texas. He will be there to address Triple H and their big "final battle" at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia next month.
NEXT WEEK: The #Undertaker will be LIVE on Monday Night #RAW to respond to @TripleH! pic.twitter.com/xMF9srggxJ— WWE (@WWE) September 11, 2018
- It looks like WWE 205 Live Superstar Lio Rush has been called to the red brand to act as a mouthpiece for Bobby Lashley, who is entering into a feud with Kevin Owens. Below are shots from Rush's first segment with Lashley on tonight's RAW and post-segment comments from Rush:
.@itsLioRush is here for some motivational support for @fightbobby on #Raw! pic.twitter.com/syD5fqjoSh— WWE (@WWE) September 11, 2018
It's time to #Rush to the top mah man! https://t.co/uyvTZF6QKj— #LIO5LIVE?? (@itsLioRush) September 11, 2018
Nothing like a little extra motivation for @fightbobby in the form of the #ManOfTheHour @ItsLioRush! #RAW pic.twitter.com/86ziv4GNVC— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 11, 2018