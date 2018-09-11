What Happened After RAW With Braun Strowman (Video), How Old Is Paul Heyman Today?, SmackDown Promo

- There was no dark main event after this week's WWE RAW in New Orleans went off the air. WWE posted this video of RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre helping Braun Strowman up after RAW ended. The show closed with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns putting Strowman off the stage with a Samoan Drop.

- Paul Heyman turns 53 years old today.

- Below is a promo for this week's WWE SmackDown with R-Truth vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas, The Bar vs. Rusev Day in a #1 contenders match, Sonya Deville vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match, Jeff Hardy vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in the non-title opener and Brie Bella vs. Maryse in the main event.