Was Batista Considered For "All In"?, King Of Pro Wrestling, Dusty Rhodes, CMLL 85th Anniversary

By Joshua Gagnon | September 11, 2018

- Above is a throwback match to 1981: Rusher Kimura and Tiger Toguchi vs. Dusty Rhodes and Dick Murdoch. After Rhodes was thrown over the barricade and out to the floor, the referee decided to DQ Kimura and Toguchi, giving Rhodes and Murdoch the win.

- ROH announced HonorClub members will be able to watch CMLL's 85th Anniversary show this Friday at 8:30pm ET. The show will feature Pentagon Jr., Fenix, Matt Taven, and others.


- NJPW has reserved tickets for international fans for the upcoming King of Pro Wrestling show on October 8. As of right now the only match announced for the show is the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Tournament final. The 4-man tournament for the vacant title includes: Will Ospreay, Marty Ospreay, BUSHI, and KUSHIDA. Hiromu Takahashi had to relinquish the championship after a neck injury he sustained at the G1 Special in July.

Chris Jericho
- A fan asked Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks if they ever considered booking Batista for "All In." Matt Jackson responded they did talk about it and considered putting him in Burnard the Business Bear's suit.



