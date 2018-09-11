Conor McGregor UFC 229 Promo, Chris Weidman - Luke Rockhold Set, UFC Fighter On Losing Consciousness

- If UFC President Dana White is correct, the latest promo for UFC 229 will be aptly labeled. Titled "The World is Watching," the October 6 event from Las Vegas features Khabib Nurmagomedov defending his lightweight title against former champion Conor McGregor.

White has stated that he believes the card will set high pay-per-view and live gate numbers from the T-Mobile Arena, as it marks the return of McGregor to action. The two have also traded insults for months and were involved in the melee inside the Barclays Center earlier this year.

- Over the weekend, UFC officials confirmed a bout that was previously reported, as former middleweight champions Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold will meet at UFC 230. The event takes place November 3 from Madison Square Garden.

Back in 2015, Rockhold (16-4) finished Weidman (14-3) for his first UFC title. Weidman, a native of New York, snapped a three-fight losing streak with a victory over Kelvin Gastelum last year, but injuries kept him from competing for the belt.

Instead, he'll get a second crack at Rockhold, who dropped the title in his first defense vs. Michael Bisping. The 33-year-old rebounded from that loss with a victory over David Branch, but was finished by Yoel Romero.

UFC 230 also includes a planned fight between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier. No word yet on what the main event will be.

- UFC 228 this past Saturday night was an eventful evening for Jarred Brooks, as he picked up a split decision victory over Roberto Sanchez. Brooks accepted the fight on just five days notice, a move that eventually caught up with him.

After exiting the Octagon, Brooks began vomiting and even lost consciousness for a brief time, as he explained to MMAjunkie during his post-fight scrum from Dallas.

"I stood up and all of a sudden I just lost consciousness," Brooks said. "I think it was from puking. I puked in like those big buckets that I gave you, those BODYARMOR buckets. I puked about half that bucket full and all of a sudden I got back up, and yeah I passed out. I got my big manager, he's about 250 pounds, he lifted me over his head and took me to the doctor and that's pretty much how it ended."

The win moved Brooks' UFC record to 2-2 and snapped a two-fight losing streak. He is now 14-2 overall in his MMA career.