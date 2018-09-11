Sting Reveals Who He Got The Scorpion Deathlock From

WWE Hall of Famer Sting was a recent guest on Apter Chat, with Bill Apter. During the chat, Sting discussed how his character developed over the years and even shared how he came to use the 'Scorpion Deathlock'.

"I was fortunate enough in those early days, while I was still with Bill Watts, (Giant) Baba from Japan wanted me to come do a show," Sting said. "Bill sent me to Japan and there was a wrestler named Riki Choshu. He used that hold and I went 'oh, I like that' and so then the scorpion kinda popped in all at the same time and attempting to brand myself."

With the 'Scorpion Death Lock' and his iconic face paint look, Sting became one of the mainstays in WCW for years. Sting talks about the emotion he felt when WCW finally came to an end and being taken over by WWE.

"It was shocking. It was surreal," Sting admitted. "It was emotional because it was a lot of years of a lot of sacrifice. Fighting tooth and nail to not be the second class wrestling organization, but to finally evolve into the number one wrestling organization in the world. To be that first class wrestling organization. A global machine. And to just watch it slip through your fingers and be gone and totally out of your control, I always said it was like the enemy coming into your camp and having their way."

For more on Bill Apter's chat with Sting, you can check out the full Apter Chat interview with Sting here.

