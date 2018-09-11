Buddy Murphy Reveals Who Pitched The Idea For His Move To 205 Live

Buddy Murphy spoke with news.com.au about being on the sidelines in NXT, pitching the idea to go to 205 Live, and wrestling WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander in his hometown of Melbourne, Australia at the WWE Super Show-Down. Here are some of the highlights:

Falling to the sidelines in NXT and dropping weight:

"I was obviously in NXT for a while and had some success, but then I found myself lurking in the shadows and not really doing much. I took in upon myself to create an opportunity. I dropped about 25 pounds, I got an opportunity, I took it and now I'm trying to create a brand."

Pitching the move to go to 205 Live:

"I always watched 205 Live on the sidelines. It's more my style, I like the quick and innovative moves. I just thought the brand was going to thrive and I wanted to be a part of it. I pitched the move [to WWE] and I kind of took it upon myself. When I first said it they said no, but I dropped the weight myself and gave them no excuse."

See Also Steve Austin Talks About Why NXT Is Better Than WWE

Wrestling against Cedric Alexander at the WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia:

"Getting the chance to wrestle in the middle of [Melbourne Cricket Ground], doing what I do, in my home city – that's WrestleMania for me. It doesn't get much better than that."

Murphy also discussed keeping up on his favorite AFL team. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.