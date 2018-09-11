Mick Foley Thanks Fans, Drake Maverick Warns RAW Tag Teams (Video), Jim Neidhart Tribute On RAW

- Above is video of Mike Rome talking to The Authors of Pain and their new manager, WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick, after last night's squash win on RAW. Drake praises Akam and Rezar's dominance and sends a message to the RAW tag team division - what happened to the guys on RAW could easily happen to them next.

- Natalya and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey paid tribute to WWE Legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart on last night's RAW as they hit the Hart Attack on Alexa Bliss. Below is a GIF of that move:

See Also Current Card For WWE Hell In A Cell

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will now be the special referee for Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Hell In a Cell on Sunday. Foley tweeted the following after his return to RAW last night:

Hey it's good to be back home again - sometimes @WWE feels like a long lost friend!

See you Sunday at #HellInACell https://t.co/278KTJjv4c — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 11, 2018