WWE Live Event Results From Beaumont (9/10): AJ Styles Defends WWE Championship Against The Miz

Thanks to Paul Waterson for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Beaumont, Texas:
* SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Carmella
* R-Truth defeated Harper
* Lana and Rusev defeated Zelina Vega and Andrade "Cien" Almas
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day retained over SAnitY, The Usos and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
* Asuka and Naomi defeated Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose
* WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura retained over Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton
* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over The Miz