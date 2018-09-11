WWE Live Event Results From Beaumont (9/10): AJ Styles Defends WWE Championship Against The Miz

Thanks to Paul Waterson for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Beaumont, Texas:

* SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Carmella

* R-Truth defeated Harper

* Lana and Rusev defeated Zelina Vega and Andrade "Cien" Almas

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day retained over SAnitY, The Usos and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

* Asuka and Naomi defeated Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

* WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura retained over Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton

* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over The Miz