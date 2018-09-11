Conor McGregor Being Sued By Fellow UFC Fighter For Brooklyn Attack

As he prepares to make his long-awaited Octagon return at UFC 229 next month vs. lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor faces another battle. The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion is being sued by fellow fighter Michael Chiesa for injuries sustained in the April incident at UFC 223.

Chiesa was among the fighters in a van that was attacked by McGregor and his entourage as they attempted to get to Nurmagomedov. Earlier that week in Brooklyn, Nurmagomedov and his team went after Artem Lobov, a teammate of McGregor's at SBG Ireland.

The lawsuit filed by Chiesa, who was forced out of a planned fight that night with Anthony Pettis, claims he is seeking damages, citing the incident as leading to economic loss and both physical and mental distress.

Chiesa filed the lawsuit in the same Kings County court that McGregor previously appeared in and turned himself into after the melee. It also states that the Barclays Center is at fault, stating they failed to "engage in proper security measures to protect the plaintiff."