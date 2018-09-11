WWE RAW Revisited: How Renee Young Was On Commentary, WWE Overrating The Bellas Starpower?

On this week's edition of the Wrestling Inc. Podcast, which airs live every Monday after RAW, former WWE / TNA star Matt Morgan, Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri and Glenn Rubenstein reviewed last night's RAW and discussed Renee Young's commentary on Raw and the current booking of The Bella Twins. You can check out that part of the discussion below:

Renee Young replacing Jonathan Coachman on commentary:

Raj: "I really didn't think she added all that much [on Monday], but she is so much better than Coach that it wasn't bad. She is pleasant but she didn't enhance anything, or bring up any interesting facts, so I believe it is going to be a work in progress for her. She is easy to listen to and she is very pleasant and doesn't say stupid stuff like Coach would say constantly".

Morgan: 'I think that is what she needs to do. She is not going to be reeling off stats. She is not going to be comparing someone's championship reign to that of Nick Bockwinkel. You know what I am saying? That is not going to be coming out of her mouth, so, honestly, what you just said I think hits the nail on the head; she is just needs to sound smooth without disrupting the show, which is a horrible thing to say, but that is what they have been doing with these three man panels. They could not get a third party that is any half-way good. Which begs the question: why don't they just keep two?"

Raj: "Yeah. I have been saying that forever. I thought that the best SmackDown team that they had was when they had Mauro Ranallo and Jerry 'The King' Lawler. King was being a heel and it was kind of that old school JR/Lawler feel but they got rid of it for no reason. They were doing great, but just got rid of it".

The Bella Twins booking since their return to WWE:

Morgan: "They both have improved to be fair, but I really don't know what it is, but that is the vibe I get about [The Bella Twins being part of the Divas Era]. They both have improved, to be fair. I really don't know what it is, but that is the vibe I get. I don't get that they are part of this women's revolution at all. To me, they were the anti-women's revolution..."

Raj: "I think WWE overestimates how big of stars The Bella Twins are. They might be to a certain audience, but not to the audience that is watching the show or paying for tickets".

Morgan: "100% accurate".

Raj: "Who knows. It's like sacrificing these young talents when it is not accomplishing much. I don't think it is going to help the potential Nikki Bella / Ronda Rousey match either."

Morgan: "Well, let's play devil's advocates and let's say that there was an arena who love The Bella's, who cares if they lose? Do you think those fans are not going to watch their reality show if they lose? No, it has no effect on it whatsoever. I never understood that, and I will even use myself. When I was in TNA they gave me a huge push when I started on American Gladiators. I will be honest, in my head, I was thinking if it matters whether I won or lost because they saw me on that show regardless. I don't think that is okay to do where you bastardized what you originally had written out and get a 'boner' for a talent because they are going to be on a different television show. It makes your show look minor league in comparison because you are willing to throw everything up in the air to cater to this talent because they are on another show, which apparently is a lot more important than the one that I am currently watching."

Raj: "I wouldn't think that they have these giant plans for Nikki to headline the division, which I hope they don't. I am guessing that this is just a little push that she gets until she faces Ronda Rousey at WWE Evolution, but I don't like how they are currently treating the other women right now. They are kind of the more or less the top women on their roster. Ruby Riott is one of their biggest female stars on Raw."

