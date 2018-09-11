Samoa Joe Misses WWE Live Events, Nikki Bella Taunts The Riott Squad (Video), More For SmackDown

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's Hell In a Cell go-home edition of WWE SmackDown in this new video.

- Below is video of Kayla Braxton talking to The Bella Twins after Nikki Bella's win over Ruby Riott on last night's RAW. Nikki taunts The Riott Squad and calls Ruby a loser.

- It's worth noting that Samoa Joe did not work Sunday's WWE live event in Lubbock, TX or Monday's live event in Beaumont, TX. Joe last wrestled at Saturday's live event in Amarillo, losing to WWE Champion AJ Styles in the main event. The Miz replaced Joe in the main event on Saturday and Monday.

There's no word yet on Joe being injured but he tweeted on Saturday morning and indicated that he planned on working the whole Texas tour. Joe tweeted: