Renee Young's Entrance From RAW (Video), New WWE Trademarks, WWE NXT Stars Visit Hospital (Video)

- Above is video of WWE NXT North American Champion Ricochet, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae visiting kids at the UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh for Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.
- WWE recently filed to trademark Walk With Elias, Adam Cole, Lars Sullivan and Danny Burch.
- Renee Young received a pop when she came out to join Michael Cole and Corey Graves at last night's RAW in New Orleans. As noted, Renee is now a full-time member of the announce team, replacing Jonathan Coachman. Below is a look at Renee's new entrance:
Renee Young gets cheered as she comes out for commentary #RAW #WWE pic.twitter.com/hMj5ae1Itp— SuperKicking It With Kelsi (@superkickingit) September 11, 2018