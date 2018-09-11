Wrestling Inc.

Renee Young's Entrance From RAW (Video), New WWE Trademarks, WWE NXT Stars Visit Hospital (Video)

By Marc Middleton | September 11, 2018

- Above is video of WWE NXT North American Champion Ricochet, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae visiting kids at the UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh for Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

- WWE recently filed to trademark Walk With Elias, Adam Cole, Lars Sullivan and Danny Burch.

Jonathan Coachman, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon And Others Congratulate Renee Young, Renee Comments
- Renee Young received a pop when she came out to join Michael Cole and Corey Graves at last night's RAW in New Orleans. As noted, Renee is now a full-time member of the announce team, replacing Jonathan Coachman. Below is a look at Renee's new entrance:


