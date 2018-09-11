Wrestling Inc.

Mick Foley On Meeting Ronda Rousey At RAW (Photo), New WWE Marquee Matches Episodes, RAW Top 10

By Marc Middleton | September 11, 2018

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in New Orleans.

- A new episode of WWE Marquee Matches will air on the WWE Network at 11pm ET tonight, featuring a look at Hell In a Cell 2011. Another Marquee Matches will premiere at 8pm ET on Thursday, featuring Hell In a Cell 2016 and Friday's episode will focus on Hell In a Cell 2017 at 9pm ET.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley tweeted the following on meeting RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at RAW last night:


