Mick Foley On Meeting Ronda Rousey At RAW (Photo), New WWE Marquee Matches Episodes, RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in New Orleans.
- A new episode of WWE Marquee Matches will air on the WWE Network at 11pm ET tonight, featuring a look at Hell In a Cell 2011. Another Marquee Matches will premiere at 8pm ET on Thursday, featuring Hell In a Cell 2016 and Friday's episode will focus on Hell In a Cell 2017 at 9pm ET.
- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley tweeted the following on meeting RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at RAW last night:
.@RondaRousey - not only was it an absolute pleasure to meet you, but I saw something yesterday that has me CONVINCED you will be a HUGE— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 11, 2018
superstar in @WWE for a LONG time! It's your secret weapon...use it wisely! #FoleyPredicts pic.twitter.com/Pb0jgI9dgC