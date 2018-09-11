Alexa Bliss On Her Reaction To WWE Signing Ronda Rousey, Trish Stratus Match At WWE Evolution

Alexa Bliss recently took part in a media call to promote Sunday's Hell In A Cell pay-per-view. Wrestling Inc. was on the call, below are the questions I asked Bliss:

Ronda Rousey's arrival to the WWE boosted the women's evolution. When did you know about Ronda coming to the WWE, and what was your initial reaction?

"I think it's great. I've said it before, that I think if we can have any woman from any other background to come into the WWE, it makes it better for the performers. So, I've been a fan of it since day one."

With all the hype surrounding Ronda Rousey, how big of an opportunity is it for you to establish yourself as the most dominant women's athlete by beating her at the Hell In A Cell pay–per–view?

"Obviously, I have some things to work on. SummerSlam did not go according to plan, so it's time to look back and see what I did wrong, and find Ronda's weakness, work on it, and figure out a way to get my title back, because that would probably legitimize my (spot) as the most dominant champion at that point."

You're already a five-time women's champion in the WWE, and are only behind Trish Stratus and Charlotte Flair in terms of championship reigns. What would it mean for you personally to get closer to Trish's record, by winning at HIAC?

"Oh, it would be amazing, and it would be the perfect opportunity to face Trish for the title at WWE Evolution, if I were to take the title back at Hell In A Cell. I think that would be awesome, and it would be a title reign vs. title reign, which I think would be awesome. But, first I have to focus on Hell In A Cell, and ensure that I defeat Ronda Rousey and take back what's mine."

Ronda Rousey came to the WWE with a chip on her shoulder, but has been dominant thus far. What do you think it would take to finally end her dominance in the company?

"I think, for me, it would be to show that Ronda's not really the baddest woman on the planet, and that the baddest woman on the planet is still beatable. I said the same thing about Asuka, that there is no such thing as 'unbeatable'; I might be the one to prove that with Ronda. That would be the most amazing thing for me."