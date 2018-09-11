Wrestling Inc.

Xavier Woods And Other WWE Stars Share Their Stories On World Suicide Prevention Day

By Jon Jansen | September 11, 2018

Monday was World Suicide Prevention Day. Several wrestlers took to Twitter to speak out about their own personal stories. Xavier Woods and others raised awareness for World Suicide Prevention Day and you can see those posts below:




September 10th was World Suicide Prevention Day, but the entire month of September is National Suicide Prevention Month. If you or anyone you know has or have had thoughts of suicide, please don't hesitate to ask for help. You can go to National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to talk with someone or you can visit the site to learn how to get involved in helping suicide prevention.

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Hell In A Cell Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top