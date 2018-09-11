Xavier Woods And Other WWE Stars Share Their Stories On World Suicide Prevention Day

Monday was World Suicide Prevention Day. Several wrestlers took to Twitter to speak out about their own personal stories. Xavier Woods and others raised awareness for World Suicide Prevention Day and you can see those posts below:

A younger me once made the decision that I wasnt worth being here anymore. Right before that moment ended, a friend saved me and I'm forever grateful. If you ever feel this way then please talk to someone. Know that you ARE worthy & you ARE worth it.#WorldSuicidePreventationDay — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) September 11, 2018

2.5yrs ago I lost one of my favorite humans in the world to suicide. I miss him more and more everyday. Never be afraid to ask for help. #WorldSuicidePreventationDay pic.twitter.com/OSH1sFViMZ — Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) September 10, 2018

September 10th was World Suicide Prevention Day, but the entire month of September is National Suicide Prevention Month. If you or anyone you know has or have had thoughts of suicide, please don't hesitate to ask for help. You can go to National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to talk with someone or you can visit the site to learn how to get involved in helping suicide prevention.