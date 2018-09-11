WWE SmackDown Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens live from the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana. Greg Hamilton is in the ring and he asks the crowd to stand for an 11-bell salute to remember the victims of 9/11. Fans start chanting USA after the salute.

WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy

We go right to the ring for tonight's opener as Jeff Hardy makes his way out. Tom Phillips welcomes us and he's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Hardy heads to the ring as the announcers plug tonight's matches.

Hardy talks about demons always out to get us and how he overcame his own demons in his life. Hardy says the only way to deal with demons is to hit them head-on and at Hell In a Cell on Sunday, he will deal with his most venomous demon yet. Hardy says Randy Orton may think he will inflict a load of pain on Hardy inside the Cell on Sunday and while Orton may think he's a demon, Hardy is a daredevil and has no fear. Fans chant "delete!" now. Hardy has prepared his life for this and he will unleash a lifetime of pain and torment on Orton, until he's obsolete. Hardy says he will deal with another demon of his past tonight, Shinsuke Nakamura. Fans boo. Hardy tells fans to enjoy the show. The music hits and out next comes the WWE United States Champion for this non-title match.

The bell rings and Nakamura goes to the floor to stall, playing mind games with Hardy. Fans boo. Nakamura comes back in but Hardy hits a jawbreaker. Hardy kicks Nakamura out of the ring and unloads on the outside, sending him into the barrier a few times. Hardy runs and leaps off the steel ring steps, drilling Nakamura up against the barrier. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Hardy turns it around in the ring, beating Nakamura down to the mat. Hardy takes Nakamura from corner to corner, slamming his head into the turnbuckles. Nakamura blocks a shot and takes control. Nakamura keeps Hardy grounded now as the referee checks on him. Hardy goes down and Nakamura drives several knees into him. Nakamura with kicks while Hardy is on his knees. Hardy catches a kick and mounts some offense now.

Nakamura counters and delivers a knee to the gut. Nakamura with a big strike to send Hardy back into the corner. Nakamura charges but Hardy jumps up and hits a Slingblade. Hardy goes for a suplex but Nakamura knees him in the head and avoids it. Hardy rocks Nakamura as he charges in the corner. Hardy nails a Whisper In the Wind but can't get the pin as he clutches his ribs. Hardy goes to the top but Nakamura jumps up with a kick. Nakamura with a high knee to the ribs in the corner. Nakamura superkicks Hardy from the apron to the floor. Nakamura follows and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Nakamura remains in control. Nakamura runs and drives Hardy's head into the steel ring post with a knee. Nakamura brings it in and charges into the corner but Hardy rolls him up for a 2 count. They tangle and Hardy hits a Twist of Fate. Hardy goes to the top rope as fans cheer him on. Randy Orton appears out of nowhere and pushes Hardy off the top to the floor for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Jeff Hardy

- After the bell, fans continue to boo as Orton beats up on Hardy on the outside. Orton slams Hardy's head into the steps and ring post several times. Orton rolls Hardy into the ring and grabs a steel chair. Orton brings the chair into the ring and stalks Hardy. Hardy gets up and Orton smacks him in the back with the chair. Orton with a chair shot to the ribs and another over the back. Orton poses and plays to the crowd but the boos get louder. Orton drops to the mat and waits for Hardy to get back up. Hardy blocks the RKO and goes for a Twist of Fate but that's blocked. Hardy grabs the chair and unloads on Orton with it as fans pop. Orton falls down and the chair shots continue. Hardy nails a Twist of Fate next. Hardy goes to the top rope and hits a Swanton Bomb next. Orton rolls out of the ring in pain as Hardy stands tall while his music hits.

- Still to come, Maryse vs. Brie Bella in the main event.

- Kayla Braxton is backstage with The Miz and Maryse. Miz interrupts Kayla before she can finish the introduction. Miz wants Kayla to show some respect because his wife is taking the spotlight tonight. Kayla re-introduces them and says Maryse's name first. Kayla asks if Maryse is ready for her first singles match in 7 years and they laugh at her. Maryse brags about how quickly she got back in the ring after giving birth and says she's going to make her husband proud tonight. Miz takes shots at Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella's marriage, and says Bryan can't beat him. Miz says Maryse will slap the taste out of Bryan's mouth if he thinks he can intimidate her. Miz says that would be... awesome!

- Still to come, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville in a non-title match. Also, WWE Champion AJ Styles will be here live. We go to commercial.