Bret Hart - Ronda Rousey React To Hart Attack On RAW, WWE HIAC Pre-show Start Time, Ruby Riott 2K19

- Above is the WWE 2K19 entrance video for Ruby Riott. WWE 2K19 hits stores worldwide on Tuesday, October 9 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

- WWE has confirmed that Sunday's Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show will begin at 6pm ET on the WWE Network. The main show is set to begin at 7pm. As noted, the pay-per-view is scheduled to end at 10:30pm ET on the WWE Network. The Kickoff pre-show panel will feature new host Jonathan Coachman, Sam Roberts, Peter Rosenberg, David Otunga and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

- As noted, last night's RAW saw Natalya and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey pay tribute to Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart with a Hart Attack move on Alexa Bliss during the tag team win over Bliss and Mickie James. Rousey noted in an Instagram post, seen below, that Natalya taught her the move. WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, who made the move famous with Natalya's dad, had the following exchange with Rousey and Natalya after the show:

Very honored Ronda is paying homage to the Hart Foundation https://t.co/Gnq5IE72O6 — Bret Hart (@BretHart) September 11, 2018

Last night was a rough one, but adversity adds value to success. Despite @alexa_bliss_wwe_'s unscrupulous tactics, @natbynature and I won our first tag team match together!! She even taught me how to do the #HartAttack!!! It was such an honor to share that moment with @natbynature - even @alexa_bliss_wwe_ attacking me when celebrating our victory couldn't rain on our parade. #RowdyHart