WWE 205 Live Results (9/11): Tag Team Action In The Main Event, Buddy Murphy Vs. Gran Metalik

Tonight features: Buddy Murphy vs. Gran Metalik, and also, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander and Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak and Jack Gallagher.

Buddy Murphy vs. Gran Metalik

Plenty of counters to get things rolling, Metalik with a handspring off the ropes, nobody home, hits a hurricanrana, dropkick, Murphy out to the floor, Metalik slides out to the floor. Murphy with a shot to the face and sends Metalik into the barricade a couple times. Metalik recovers heads up to the top turnbuckle, nails a moonsault to the floor, tosses Murphy in, cover, one-count.

Metalik ends up getting send face first into the ring post and crumples down to the floor. Murphy drags him back into the ring, pin, one-count. Kick to the back, knee to the back, and Murphy with a reverse chinlock for a really long time. Metalik gets put up on the top turnbuckle, fights back and nails a sunset powerbomb. Metalik on the apron now, kick to the head, springboard crossbody, another kick to the head, reverse slingblade, chop to the chest, springboard back elbow, cover, two. Superkick on Murphy, second rope moonsault, Metalik heads to the top and gets crotched by Murphy.

Murphy looks for a suplex, Metalik fights him off, flips and lands on his feet. Walks the ropes, leaps, Murphy catches him, spinning sit-out powerbomb, cover, two. Metalik gets back into this, superkick, Murphy with a big kick, Metalik returns fire with a lariat, metalik driver, cover, two! Murphy sends Metalik to the apron, springboard by Metalik, nothing there. Metalik tries for a kick, gets flipped back on his feet, knee buckles, Murphy's law hits, 1-2-3.

Winner: Buddy Murphy via Pinfall

- Post-match, Murphy says you can't stop the unstoppable. Continues that he's the biggest and strongest in the division. Beating Metalik was just another step as he heads towards the Super Show-Down where he'll take the title away from Cedric Alexander.

- Vic Joseph says Mustafa Ali has been medically cleared and will compete tonight. We see a clip from last month when Ali ended up passing out due to exhaustion after losing to Hideo Itami. Maverick said until he felt Ali was healthy, he wasn't going to step in the ring again.

- Locker room, Ali gets ready for his match. Cedric Alexander show up and wishes his buddy good luck and says the show hasn't been the same without him. Ali wishes he was tagging with Alexander in the main event tonight. Alexander says no worries, just focus on your match, he's good with Tozawa as his partner. The camera pans over to a super intense Tozawa, who notices them and smiles/waves.

Mustafa Ali vs. Michael Thompson

Before the match gets started, out comes Hideo Itami with a mic. He speaks in Japanese at first and then tells Ali he came to watch the match and says he missed him (while laughing). "I hope you are feeling better, good luck!" Ali dodges a clothesline and lands a few chops. Pop-up dropkick, chop, Ali dodges his charging opponent twice, kick to the face.

Rolling facebuster hits as Itami watches on from the stage. Ali gets slammed face first into the second turnbuckle. His opponent tries for a suplex, Ali lands on his feet, superkick, tornado DDT. Drake Maverick watching on from the back. Ali hits the 054 for the easy victory.

Winner: Mustafa Ali via Pinfall

- He yells at Itami who laughs, smiles, and claps for Ali. Ali invites him to come into the ring.

- Backstage, Drake Maverick speaks with Drew Gulak and Jack Gallagher. Maverick says he's excited for tonight's match and hopes things don't turn into chaos. Gulak says tonight their sole priority is to gain a victory for their comrade, Brian Kendrick, who is home thanks to Akira Tozawa. Gallagher cracks a joke about Maverick managing AOP and Maverick says he can call them if Gallagher would like to meet them. Gallagher suddenly quiets down.

- Earlier today, Noam Dar cuts a promo about Lio Rush and said he understands being the young hot shot in 205 Live. He tells Rush to come after him if he wants.

- Earlier today, Lio Rush tells Dar to keep his name out of his mouth and says he has big things ahead of him. Next week, it will be Rush vs. Dar.

Drew Gulak and Jack Gallagher vs. Cedric Alexander and Akira Tozawa

Gulak and Alexander get things started, Alexander tries for a lumbar check early on and Gulak quickly gets to his corner. Gallagher tags in and works on Alexander's wrist/fingers, but the champ slips away and nails a dropkick. He stares at Gulak for a moment and tags in Tozawa. Alexander and Tozawa with a couple chops and both punch him in the face. Alexander basically falls towards Gulak and tags out. Gulak gets in there and gets punched in the face, running senton hits, cover, two.

Tozawa with an octopus stretch in the middle of the ring, but Gulak gets over to the rope to break the hold. Blind tag by Gallagher, double powerslam on Tozawa. Gallagher stretches Tozawa out as the crowd tries to get him back into this one. Tozawa able to get to the rope, Gulak tags back in, taunts Alexander a bit. Gallagher tags in, Akira with a few punches to the midsection, Gallagher returns fire, cover, two-count. Tozawa really getting worked over now, can't get any offense in. Gallagher with a cheap shot on Alexander, Gulak and Gallagher just swinging away on Tozawa as the referee is focused on Alexander.

Gulak with a Russian leg sweep transitioned into a powerbomb, cover, two. Crowd with a "We want Cedric!" chant. He looks for another powerbomb, Tozawa with a counter DDT, Alexander and Gallagher are in there now. Back elbow by Alexander, handspring spinning kick, cover, two. Lumbar check, counter, cover, two. Spanish fly by Alexander, pin, two. Alexander knocks Gulak to the floor, but Gallagher lands a big jumping kick, cover. Tozawa runs in to break up the pin and then gets tossed to the ring.

Gulak tags back in, high/low combination by Gallagher and Gulak, cover, two-count. Gallagher tagged in, Tozawa tags in, Alexander and Gulak end up crashing out on the floor. Tozawa with a dropkick off the top rope, spinning kick sending Gallagher to the floor, Tozawa with a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Tozawa heads to the top rope, senton splash, but Gulak pulls Gallagher out of the ring. Alexander charges out on the floor and swings away on Gulak. Gallgher helps out, Gulak throws Alexander into the ring post. Back in the ring, headbutt by Gallagher on Tozawa, Gulak comes in and gets in the gu-lock for the tap out victory.

Winner: Drew Gulak and Jack Gallagher via Submission

- Post-match, Alexander and Gulak jaw at each other. Backstage, Kayla Braxton asks Maverick on his thoughts about what just happened. Maverick says next week it will be Alexander vs. Gulak for the title.