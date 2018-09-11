New Title Match Confirmed For WWE Hell In A Cell

Rusev Day won a #1 contenders match over The Bar on tonight's WWE SmackDown to earn a shot at SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day. The match will take place at the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view on Sunday.

Below is the updated confirmed card for Hell In a Cell, which takes place on Sunday from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas:

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title

Braun Strowman cashes in Money In the Bank vs. Roman Reigns

Special Referee: WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley

Hell In a Cell

Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

RAW Women's Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Dean Ambrose and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Rusev and Aiden English vs. The New Day

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

