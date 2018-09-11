New Title Match Confirmed For WWE Hell In A Cell

Rusev Day won a #1 contenders match over The Bar on tonight's WWE SmackDown to earn a shot at SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day. The match will take place at the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view on Sunday.
Below is the updated confirmed card for Hell In a Cell, which takes place on Sunday from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas:
Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title
Braun Strowman cashes in Money In the Bank vs. Roman Reigns
Special Referee: WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley
Hell In a Cell
Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy
WWE Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles
RAW Women's Title Match
Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Dean Ambrose and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Rusev and Aiden English vs. The New Day
Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse
New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes WWE Hell In A Cell this Sunday and WWE Super Show-Down in October.