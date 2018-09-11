WWE SmackDown Dark Match, Roman Reigns And Braun Strowman Hype HIAC, Daniel Bryan Yearbook Photos

- The Bella Twins' YouTube channel posted this video of Daniel Bryan showing some of his high school yearbook photos while visiting his former school back in Aberdeen, Washington during a recent filming event for the WWE 2K19 Showcase mode.
- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Lafayette, LA saw The Usos defeat SAnitY's Eric Young and Killian Dain.
- As noted, this week's WWE RAW in New Orleans ended with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns driving Braun Strowman from the announce table on the stage to the floor with a super Samoan Drop. Strowman and Reigns, who will do battle at WWE Hell In a Cell on Sunday with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley as the special referee inside the Cell, took to Twitter and wrote the following on their feud:
It's gonna take more than that to put me down.... you have everything to fear and NO ONE to protect you. The #UniversalTitle will be MINE! #HIAC— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) September 11, 2018
I don't fear monsters. I bury them. #HIAC https://t.co/eD7lCahx9X— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 11, 2018