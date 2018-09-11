WWE SmackDown Dark Match, Roman Reigns And Braun Strowman Hype HIAC, Daniel Bryan Yearbook Photos

- The Bella Twins' YouTube channel posted this video of Daniel Bryan showing some of his high school yearbook photos while visiting his former school back in Aberdeen, Washington during a recent filming event for the WWE 2K19 Showcase mode.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Lafayette, LA saw The Usos defeat SAnitY's Eric Young and Killian Dain.

- As noted, this week's WWE RAW in New Orleans ended with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns driving Braun Strowman from the announce table on the stage to the floor with a super Samoan Drop. Strowman and Reigns, who will do battle at WWE Hell In a Cell on Sunday with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley as the special referee inside the Cell, took to Twitter and wrote the following on their feud: