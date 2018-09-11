Wrestling Inc.

Charlotte Praises Sonya Deville & Deville Responds, WWE Remembers 9/11 Victims, Next Week's 205 Live

By Marc Middleton | September 11, 2018

- This week's WWE SmackDown in Lafayette, Louisiana opened with Greg Hamilton leading an 11-bell salute to remember the lives lost in the 9/11 terror attacks. Above is video from the tribute.

- Noam Dar vs. Lio Rush has been announced for next Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode.

Sonya Deville Talks Being First Openly Gay Woman In WWE, Possibly Working With Ronda Rousey
- SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair took to Twitter after tonight's non-title win over Sonya Deville on SmackDown and praised the up & coming Superstar. You can see their Twitter exchange below:



