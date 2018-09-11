Charlotte Praises Sonya Deville & Deville Responds, WWE Remembers 9/11 Victims, Next Week's 205 Live

- This week's WWE SmackDown in Lafayette, Louisiana opened with Greg Hamilton leading an 11-bell salute to remember the lives lost in the 9/11 terror attacks. Above is video from the tribute.
- Noam Dar vs. Lio Rush has been announced for next Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode.
- SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair took to Twitter after tonight's non-title win over Sonya Deville on SmackDown and praised the up & coming Superstar. You can see their Twitter exchange below:
.@SonyaDevilleWWE didn't come to #SDLive as a "warm up" act. She came to beat the champ — you have to respect that.— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) September 12, 2018
And to the fan whose moment was ruined ... we'll get a selfie another time. I promise. ??
I'm confident we will meet again.. thanks for the fight https://t.co/Hgm8BGjT4q— Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) September 12, 2018