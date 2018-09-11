Charlotte Praises Sonya Deville & Deville Responds, WWE Remembers 9/11 Victims, Next Week's 205 Live

- This week's WWE SmackDown in Lafayette, Louisiana opened with Greg Hamilton leading an 11-bell salute to remember the lives lost in the 9/11 terror attacks. Above is video from the tribute.

- Noam Dar vs. Lio Rush has been announced for next Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode.

See Also Sonya Deville Talks Being First Openly Gay Woman In WWE, Possibly Working With Ronda Rousey

- SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair took to Twitter after tonight's non-title win over Sonya Deville on SmackDown and praised the up & coming Superstar. You can see their Twitter exchange below:

.@SonyaDevilleWWE didn't come to #SDLive as a "warm up" act. She came to beat the champ — you have to respect that.



And to the fan whose moment was ruined ... we'll get a selfie another time. I promise. ?? — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) September 12, 2018