Paige Appears At SmackDown, What Happened After WWE Tapings, The Undertaker RAW Promo, Rusev Day

- As noted, Rusev Day defeated The Bar on this week's WWE SmackDown to become the new #1 contenders to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day for a title shot at Hell In a Cell on Sunday. Above is post-match video of Kayla Braxton talking to Rusev, Lana and Aiden English. English says they will beat The New Day on Sunday and everyone knows it. Rusev looks forward to his first run with a tag team title and says he's looking forward to Hell In a Cell being a great day because it will be Rusev Day.

- SmackDown General Manager Paige appeared before the live crowd at this week's SmackDown to announce the dark main event. Her appearance came before The New Day entered to do commentary. Paige did not appear during this week's SmackDown broadcast. The dark main event after the WWE 205 Live tapings tonight in Lafayette, LA saw Daniel Bryan defeat The Miz.

- Below is a new promo for The Undertaker's return to RAW on next Monday's show in Dallas, Texas. The Dead Man will be there to address Triple H's recent comments on their match at the WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia next month.