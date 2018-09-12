Wrestling Inc.

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match Announced, WWE Releases Becky Lynch Attack Fan Footage, WWE MYC Promo

By Marc Middleton | September 12, 2018

- This week's WWE SmackDown saw Becky Lynch dress as a fan and attack SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair following her non-title win over Sonya Deville. WWE posted this fan footage of the attack.

Mark Henry Explains Why Fans Are Relating To Charlotte Flair And Becky Lynch's Feud
See Also
Mark Henry Explains Why Fans Are Relating To Charlotte Flair And Becky Lynch's Feud

- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has announced Drew Gulak vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander for next Tuesday's show. The title will be on the line. As we've noted, Cedric is scheduled to defend against Buddy Murphy at the WWE Super Show-Down event on October 6 in Australia.

- Below is a promo for this week's Mae Young Classic episode on the WWE Network, featuring the following first round matches: Ashley Rayne vs. Mercedes Martinez, Zeuxis vs. Aerial Monroe, Priscilla Kelly vs. Deonna Purrazzo, Kacy Catanzaro vs. Reina Gonzalez.


Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Hell In A Cell Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top