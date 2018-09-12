WWE Cruiserweight Title Match Announced, WWE Releases Becky Lynch Attack Fan Footage, WWE MYC Promo

- This week's WWE SmackDown saw Becky Lynch dress as a fan and attack SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair following her non-title win over Sonya Deville. WWE posted this fan footage of the attack.

- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has announced Drew Gulak vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander for next Tuesday's show. The title will be on the line. As we've noted, Cedric is scheduled to defend against Buddy Murphy at the WWE Super Show-Down event on October 6 in Australia.

- Below is a promo for this week's Mae Young Classic episode on the WWE Network, featuring the following first round matches: Ashley Rayne vs. Mercedes Martinez, Zeuxis vs. Aerial Monroe, Priscilla Kelly vs. Deonna Purrazzo, Kacy Catanzaro vs. Reina Gonzalez.