Cody Discusses What He Would Do Differently For "All In 2"

Recently on The Jim Ross Report, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross caught up with the newly crowned NWA World's Heavyweight Champion, Cody. Among many other pro wrestling topics, 'The Grandson Of A Plumber' talked about his role at All In and what he learned from his experience, planning a sequel to the wildly successful indie show, and the future of the NWA's top prize.

According to Cody, he produced the second half of All In and was in charge of timing the show.

"I didn't get a chance to sleep [after All In] and I went right to gorilla [position] after my match and I directed and timed the last half of the show." Cody admitted, "I'm not the best timer judging by the main event time. I'm learning! But I didn't get that moment to… I didn't get many moments. I was just happening so fast."

During the interview, Cody hinted at planning another All In and noted that he learned a lot about time management [except for timing pro wrestling matches].

"Well, maybe we already started planning [laughs]." Cody added, "I kept writing these lists. And my dad was a big list guy and I have become a big list guy too. I kept writing these lists of these are the things to do to make sure you're in peak condition, and also make sure you're in peak mental state, and make sure you paid this guy and talked to this guy. I also learned I wanted to do every single thing with this show. I wanted to do payroll; I wanted to know elements of production; I wanted to know how many chairs were in the union catering room.

"Just, next time, I don't need to know all that stuff. I also learned you are only as good as the team around you and we've discovered some new teammates over the course of [All In] weekend."

With respect to the future of the NWA title, Cody claimed that he would like to continue on the NWA's tradition of having a traveling champion.

"Well, I want to continue the path of the traveling champion." Cody continued, "that's kind of what I grew up on, the type of [pro] wrestling I like. Even though it's a generation prior to me, when I look back at what [Ric] Flair was able to do, what Jack Brisco was able to do, their date book alone, and not just, 'oh, I did it,' but I did it and it was the best thing of the night. Like, I did it with consistency, but it rubs some people the wrong way and that's fine. I think most people enjoy it.

"I don't really believe in the politics of wrestling anymore. I understand if this isn't your company's title, but if you're asking me to come wrestle for your company, I'm wearing the damn title. There's no [way around that], right? It takes an organization, it does, to facilitate and get that ring set up. And it takes a crew to tighten those ropes, but a big focus [at All In] was 'this is a wrestling show by wrestlers.' And yeah, there [are] some things we could have learned from a company standpoint, an organizational standpoint, but that's how I go into everything I do. When I go to Long Beach [California for NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed] to wrestle Juice Robinson for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, I'll be wearing this too. I'm taking it everywhere I go and I'm excited to do that."

