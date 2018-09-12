Wrestling Inc.

Cody Rhodes And Tama Tonga Banter About The Bullet Club, NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed, Jay Lethal

By Joshua Gagnon | September 12, 2018

- Above is a hype video for NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed, which will take place in Long Beach, California on September 30. The show will be live on NJPW World and then air a couple days later on AXS TV on October 5. Jim Ross and Kevin Kelly will provide English commentary for the event. Matches announced so far: Juice Robinson (c) vs. Cody for the IWGP US Championship, The Young Bucks (c) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny for the IWGP Tag Team Championship, and Will Ospreay vs. Marty Scurll in the semis of the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Tournament.

- The latest ROH "5 Count" looked at Jay Lethal's greatest title defenses. Starting at number five: vs. Roderick Strong (Death Before Dishonor 2015), vs. Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly (ROH 14th Anniversary 2016), vs. Jonathan Gresham (ROH TV - July 21, 2018), vs. Jay Briscoe (Best in the World - 2016), and at number one, vs. AJ Styles (Final Battle (2015).

- Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa put out a video (Note: video is NSFW) looking to recruit anyone to Bullet Club: Firing Squad, as long as they're the best. Tonga specifically mentioned bringing women into the group. Brandi Rhodes thought it was "adorable" the "JV squad" was looking for woman. Tonga and Cody Rhodes then went back and forth about those who are drawing money for wrestling promotions and who has the "longest employee" card. Tonga is one of the founding members of the Bullet Club along with Karl Anderson, Bad Luck Fale, and Prince Devitt (Finn Balor).







