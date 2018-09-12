Former UFC Champion Suspended For Two Years, Conor McGregor Training Footage, The Notorious Pt. 3

- The third part to "The Notorious" starring former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor has been made available by the UFC ahead of his return to action. McGregor will challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov next month at UFC 229 in Las Vegas.

In this episode, McGregor makes an immediate impact in his Las Vegas pay-per-view debut against veteran Dustin Poirier. McGregor's return will see him once again compete in "Sin City" from the T-Mobile Arena.

- Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum has been suspended for two years for taking banned substances. Werdum was found to have the substances in his system during an out-of-competition test earlier this year. He was scheduled to compete this coming weekend in Moscow.

Werdum, 41 years old, suffered a knockout loss to Alexander Volkov in his most recent appearance. He earned a decision over Marcin Tybura for his last victory.

"USADA announced that UFC athlete Fabricio Werdum, of Redondo Beach, Calif., has tested positive for a prohibited substance and received a two-year sanction for his anti-doping policy violation," read a statement. "Werdum, 41, tested positive for trenbolone and its metabolite epitrenbolone following an out-of-competition urine test conducted on April 25, 2018. Trenbolone is a non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents and prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List.

"Werdum's two-year period of ineligibility, the standard sanction for a first offense involving a non-Specified Substance, began on May 22, 2018, the date his provisional suspension was imposed.

"Pursuant to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, all UFC athletes serving a period of ineligibility for an anti-doping policy violation are required to continue to make themselves available for testing in order to receive credit for time completed under their sanction."

- Speaking of Conor McGregor, he released some training footage as he prepares for his first Octagon appearance since 2016 next month vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor had a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr., but has not fought since defeating Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title at UFC 205.