Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

* Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch defeated Cezar Bononi & Adrian Joude. Joude works over Danny at the start. Nothing match really

* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa has a new entrance and finally has music. Ciampa says the music is a personal message to the audience to shut up. He says he's heard the rumors that he took out Aleister, but when he wants to attack someone, he does it on the biggest stage so you can worship your master. Ciampa says he won't lie, because the champ never lies. He says he planned on taking out Aleister, but someone beat him to it. If he knew he they were, he'd pat him or her on the head. He says if Aleister made it to Brooklyn, the results would be the same: He Wins. Ciampa says the title has something it wants him to say and that is that it felt really good to be back in the main event of a Takeover. Ciampa says he has one final thing to address, and he wants everyone to listen: the fact is, if you want to be a success, a winner, or a champion, follow the lead of Tomasso Ciampa. Ciampa goes to the kid who Johnny spoke to during his match, takes his Ciampa Sucks sign, and beats it up, tears it in half, and throws it back at the kid

* Shayna Baszler defeated Violet Payne. Shayna kills her with wrist locks, steps on her arm, and taps her out with the choke. Super quick match. Shayna comes back down and locks the choke back in. Refs pull her off and check on Violet. Shayna grabs her again and locks the choke on once more. Shayna then tosses her out of the ring before leaving

* Lars Sullivan defeated Raul Mendoza. Lars tosses Raul all over the place and just brutalizes him. Raul attempts to fight back, and sidesteps a charge, sending Lars into the ringpost. Raul with a springboard dropkick. Lars cuts him off with a pop-up powerslam and hits the Freak Accident for the win

* Nikki Cross and Bianca Belair go to a no contest. Nikki ducks a clothesline and waves hi at Bianca. Nikki is fascinated by Bianca's moves, but Bianca is not amused. Bianca has control with a bearhug. Bianca catches Nikki attempting a crossbody and impressively deadlifts her into a gorilla press. Nikki ducks a clothesline and hits the crossbody. Nikki with stomps in the corner. Nikki hits a splash and goes up top, but Bianca rolls to the apron. Nikki traps Bianca in the ringskirt. Bianca tosses Nikki into the steps and hits her hairwhip. Nikki jumps on her back and gets a sleeper, but Bianca drops back on the ramp and neither can answer the 10, resulting in a double countout. They continue brawling after the match, as refs attempt to keep them apart. Bianca tosses Nikki over the announce table, but Nikki gets on top and hits a diving crossbody off the table to Bianca and the refs. Nikki gets to her feet and celebrates