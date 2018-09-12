Wrestling Inc.

Nikki Bella To Streak If She Wins Award, AJ Styles Sends Another Warning, WWE Hall Of Famer Turns 58

By Marc Middleton | September 12, 2018

- Nikki Bella is promising to do something "wild" if fans help her win a People's Choice Award this year. Voting is open at Eonline.com until this Friday and Nikki is nominated for two awards along with other WWE Superstars. Nikki previously promised to streak if she won a Kid's Choice Award but that didn't happen so she says she will streak if she can win a PCA. Nikki talks about the awards in this new video.

- WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal turns 58 years old today.

- WWE Champion AJ Styles tweeted the following after his warning to Samoa Joe on last night's SmackDown:


