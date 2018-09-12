Shawn Daivari Explains Why He Accompanied Nick Aldis At 'All In'

Former WWE and Impact Wrestling star Shawn Daivari was a recent guest on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show to discuss his role at All In. Prior to the NWA World Heavyweight Championship match between Nick Aldis and Cody Rhodes, each person walked to the ring with certain names who they felt like had a special place in their journey leading to this match. The wrestlers who accompanied Cody included Tommy Dreamer, Glacier, and DDP, and the wrestlers who accompanied Aldis included Jeff Jarrett, Shawn Daivari, and Tim Storm.

Daivari explained why he was in Aldis' corner at All In.

"When Nick started in TNA, that was like his first full-time gig and anyone with two eyes that have been in the wrestling business saw that he had just like as much potential as we saw at All In," said Daivari. "He could be a headlining guy with no question about it. But, [he] was like new to television. It went from independents to TV and it's just a whole different ballgame and no one has taken the time to get him up to speed. Everyone was kind of like, oh, he's new, he's inexperienced, he's whatever. And I was like, well everybody is at first. And then me and him became good friends, we traveled together, we rode together.

"Actually, I was very lucky when we got to go on a European tour and I got to work with him most nights like in a row, so every time I could do something, get the feedback, try it again the next night, get the feedback. And it's just something that kind have been engrained in me since, actually [Tommy] Dreamer was on Cody's side, I look at Dreamer as a guy like that. Regal is a guy like that with me. The Dudley Boys, Stevie Richards. When you're new, no one really signs you up, and now you're off to the races. Some of the guys take the time out of the day to help you, and I've always done that for anyone who cares to ask or who I see potential in."

As far as how the conversation started, Daivari said that it was a "discussion from each one of their crews" to determine the guys who they wanted to come out with them, and Nick called him up to see if he wanted to be in his corner.

During the match between Aldis and Cody, DDP executed a Diamond Cutter on Daivari in the ring. Daivari stated that the experience was "very cool," and the "majority of the time [he] was talking about DDPYoga." Because Daivari was having a sore back, all the wrestling questions he wanted to ask he did not get a chance to because they were talking about how to get rid of the soreness in Daivari's back. According to Daivari, the Diamond Cutter spot was something that was not planned until he got to the arena at All In, and it was a "last-second thing."

You can hear the full interview below.

Source: Pancakes and Powerslams