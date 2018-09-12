Hulk Hogan Hypes NWO Reunion Tour (Video), Lars Sullivan On Tonight's WWE NXT, SmackDown Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Lafayette.
- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:
* Shayna Baszler vs. Violet Payne
* Lars Sullivan vs. Raul Mendoza
* Nikki Cross vs. Bianca Belair
* Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Cezar Bononi & Adrian Joude
NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.
- WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan hypes the nWo Reunion Tour in this new Twitter promo. Fans can place bids on HulkHogan.com for a special ticket to the Q&A with Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash when the tour kicks off in Orlando next month.
Oh man I am pumped because for years, fans have asked "what's next"? It's happening, we've NEVER gotten together to hash things out and talk to the fans. Now you MIGHT get to be part of it. Get to https://t.co/zCdhMaKKL9, brother! Hollywood HH#wwe #wcw #nwo #wwf #hulkhogan pic.twitter.com/5dhzV8lNvg— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 11, 2018