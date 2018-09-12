Wrestling Inc.

Hulk Hogan Hypes NWO Reunion Tour (Video), Lars Sullivan On Tonight's WWE NXT, SmackDown Top 10

By Marc Middleton | September 12, 2018

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Lafayette.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* Shayna Baszler vs. Violet Payne
* Lars Sullivan vs. Raul Mendoza
* Nikki Cross vs. Bianca Belair
* Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Cezar Bononi & Adrian Joude

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

Hulk Hogan On If The NWO Could Beat The Shield:
- WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan hypes the nWo Reunion Tour in this new Twitter promo. Fans can place bids on HulkHogan.com for a special ticket to the Q&A with Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash when the tour kicks off in Orlando next month.


