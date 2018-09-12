Mick Foley Thinks RAW Star Is A Future World Champion, Edge & Christian Show Premiere, Daniel Bryan

- The new season of The Edge & Christian Show, f.k.a. The Edge and Christian Show That Totally Reeks of Awesomeness, is currently scheduled to premiere in November.

- Daniel Bryan and The Bella Twins will appear on an episode of the new comedic prank show You Kiddin' Me?!, which is executive produced by Kim Kardashian West and produced by Lionsgate. The Facebook Watch series will premiere on Saturday, September 22 at 12 p.m. PT with weekly episodes dropping on Saturdays at 12 p.m. PT on Facebook Watch. Celebrities featured on the show must do everything they are told by their family members to pull off an elaborate prank on the public - even if it means embarrassing themselves in the process. In addition to Bryan and the Bellas, the first season includes the Kardashian / Jenner family (Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian), as well as the families of Zoe Saldana, T.I., Lisa Rinna, and Gabriel Iglesias. You can get more details about the show on their official Facebook page.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley had high praise for Elias following their segment on RAW this past Monday night. Foley, who will officiate Sunday's Hell In A Cell match between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, praised Elias for his "rich and resonant voice" and called him a future WWE Champion, as seen below: