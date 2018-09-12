Wrestling Inc.

Zelina Vega On Vince McMahon Hugging Her At SmackDown, Tonight's MYC Episode, Lio Rush - Noam Dar

By Marc Middleton | September 12, 2018

- Above is part 2 of Renee Young's 9/11 interview with Zelina Vega, who lost her father in the World Trade Center terror attacks on September 11, 2001. This part was recorded after Vega appeared on SmackDown last night. Vega noted that this year was the first 9/11 she spent without family. She talks about arriving to SmackDown to so much support from fans and co-workers, including Triple H telling her how proud he is and Vince McMahon giving her a big hug before she went out with Andrade "Cien" Almas.

Zelina Vega On How 9/11 Changed Her Life (Video)
See Also
Zelina Vega On How 9/11 Changed Her Life (Video)

- The following first round matches were taped for tonight's Mae Young Classic episode on the WWE Network:

* Ashley Rayne vs. Mercedes Martinez
* Zeuxis vs. Aerial Monroe
* Priscilla Kelly vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* Kacy Catanzaro vs. Reina Gonzalez

MYC spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- As noted, Lio Rush vs. Noam Dar has been announced for next week's WWE 205 Live episode. Dar and Rush had the following Twitter exchange after the show:



Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Hell In A Cell Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top