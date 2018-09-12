Zelina Vega On Vince McMahon Hugging Her At SmackDown, Tonight's MYC Episode, Lio Rush - Noam Dar

- Above is part 2 of Renee Young's 9/11 interview with Zelina Vega, who lost her father in the World Trade Center terror attacks on September 11, 2001. This part was recorded after Vega appeared on SmackDown last night. Vega noted that this year was the first 9/11 she spent without family. She talks about arriving to SmackDown to so much support from fans and co-workers, including Triple H telling her how proud he is and Vince McMahon giving her a big hug before she went out with Andrade "Cien" Almas.

- The following first round matches were taped for tonight's Mae Young Classic episode on the WWE Network:

* Ashley Rayne vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Zeuxis vs. Aerial Monroe

* Priscilla Kelly vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Kacy Catanzaro vs. Reina Gonzalez

MYC spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- As noted, Lio Rush vs. Noam Dar has been announced for next week's WWE 205 Live episode. Dar and Rush had the following Twitter exchange after the show:

You're delusional! Haha We are not the same, nor will we ever be. You're sad and embarrassing. I didn't blow my knee out like some 40 yr old common man and come back thinking I'm a #ScottishSpaceCat. Horrible impersonation by the way. Get out of here. @wwe @noamdar @WWE205Live pic.twitter.com/jdiv5Yfm4k — #LIO5LIVE?? (@itsLioRush) September 12, 2018