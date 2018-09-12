CM Punk On How He Feels About His Run In UFC, Talks Possibly Fighting Elsewhere

Since his loss against Mike Jackson at UFC 225, CM Punk has been out of the limelight until now. As noted, Punk was a guest on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show on ESPN and talked about everything from his Netflix show Ultimate Beastmaster, a new horror movie he is the lead on and his future in MMA. First Punk was asked about his run in the UFC and if the door is open for another fight.

"There's absolutely no shame in taking a chance in your life, and I took a big chance," said Punk. "I feel like even speaking about this now, I feel like there is finality to it, but I don't want anybody to jump to conclusions and start making headlines. I got to talk to Duke. I got to get back to training, and I plan on doing that as soon as I wrap up this movie. So yeah, I look back on this stuff very fondly.

"I'm not ruling it out, but I'm also not throwing my name in a hat right away."

It has now been two years since Punk made his debut. As noted, he is leaving the door open for another fight, but will it be in the UFC?

"I don't think it's UFC or bust, but I am definitely in a weird position. There's other places out there, but would I go, should I go? I still look at everything like 'the world is my oyster'. I'm fortunate enough that I can kind of pick and choose. I'll be the first to admit, you know me, I'm brutally honest, it probably doesn't make a lot of sense for me to fight in the UFC again. But we'll have to wait and see what happens."

Punk also goes over what he could have done better in his recent fight against Jackson at UFC 225.

"Yeah, I think I took the second round off, but I think I was clearing cobwebs out of my head. I think I maybe kind of woke up two or three minutes into the second round and it was probably too late by then."

