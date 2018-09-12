Ember Moon On How WWE Helped Her Through Her Childhood, Main Goal In Wrestling, Becoming Champion

Ember Moon recently spoke with GuideLive.com to promote next Monday's WWE RAW in Dallas. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

How she used WWE and comic books to get through her childhood:

"I was just bullied really bad in school, and my only escape was to turn on WWE SmackDown or Raw. Just go into a different world and see all of these larger than life characters defending their ideals. Not afraid to defend themselves and stick up for what they believed in."

Wanting to become champion in WWE or headline WrestleMania:

"We all want our name in the history books, and I want to continue to keep writing Ember Moon in those slots anywhere I can."

The higher purpose she believes her career can serve:

"I just want to show people that it's OK to be you. That it's OK to defend everything that you want in life to accomplish your dreams no matter what other people say. That's my main goal."





Source: GuideLive.com